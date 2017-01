CONCORD (KRON)—A car crashed into a fire hydrant in Concord Saturday afternoon causing water to spurt up to 100 feet in the air.

It happened on Ayers and Clayton Roads.

No major injuries were reported. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Concord police responded to the scene.

The firefighters were able to shut off the water, but they did get a little wet.

Concord fire accident