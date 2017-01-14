San Francisco man returns 100-year overdue library book

This Tuesday, July 28, 2015 photo shows restored books and documents at the Baghdad National Library in Iraq. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A book of short stories titled “Forty Minutes Late” has been returned to a San Francisco library — 100 years late.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2jOjGcm ) that Bay Area resident Webb Johnson returned the book Friday. There was no fine.

Johnson’s great grandmother had checked it out from the city’s old Fillmore branch in 1917. She passed away a week before the due date, and the Fillmore branch is no longer around.

Johnson found the 1909 book, by F. Hopkinson Smith, in an old steamer trunk in 1996. He assumed the library wouldn’t want it back, but a recently announced “fine forgiveness program” that runs through Feb. 14 inspired him to return it.

Head city librarian Luis Herrera said the library was glad to, finally, get the book.

