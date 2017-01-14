Street closed as crews begin work on Pacifica sinkhole

PACIFICA (KRON)—Crews have brought out machinery to fix a sinkhole in Pacifica after it opened up following recent Bay Area storms.

The sinkhole is on Edgemar Avenue and the street is closed off.

KRON4 spoke to members of the True Jesus Church which is located right next door to the sinkhole. Church members say the sinkhole has been there for a while, but it used to be much smaller.

The church shares a parking lot with the fire department. The lot will be closed until work on the sinkhole is complete.

The sinkhole is about 40 feet across and more than 15 feet deep.

Crews will not start actively working to close the hole until Monday. It is expected to be fixed in about six weeks which will be the end of February.

Machinery now at Pacifica sinkhole on Edgemar Ave., blocked closed off. Work won’t begin until Monday. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/CwMuCDLfjL — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) January 15, 2017

