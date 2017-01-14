VIDEO: 2 rescued from beneath San Francisco cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were rescued early Saturday morning from below a cliff on the water in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Fire.

The two people were stranded under the Cliff House restaurant at 1090 Point Lobos Ave when rescue crews arrived around 1:00 a.m.

One person was in the water, the other on the cliff itself, according to SF Fire Battalion Frank Cercos.

SF Fire was able to save the victim from the water.

Then, they used a rope system to pull the second victim over the side of the cliff to safety.

Cercos says the waters here are “treacherous,” and that night or day, “this is not a place people should be attending.”