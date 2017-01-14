VIDEO: Immigration advocates hold rally in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)—Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and two days before civil rights’ icon Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, immigration advocates marched and rallied in San Jose on Saturday.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal shares the group’s message to the incoming administration.

A thirst for justice quenched by the sheer number of immigration reform advocates locked in hand against hate and the fear of ratcheted deportations by the incoming Trump Adminstration.

Immigration, a sentimental subject for Jodi Edwards and Don Mangala.

“We just got married,” Edwards said. “My husband’s from Sri Lanka. So, we are very excited about the process we’ve begun in our lives. Love brought us together and now we’re apart of this community.”

Hundreds marched from city hall through the streets of San Jose. Young and older, documented and undocumented immigrants concerned their families may soon be ripped apart.

“I’m very concerned, said UC Santa Cruz student Alex Perez. “Um, I grew up in a immigrant community. Um, most of my friends come from immigrant backgrounds all over the world and, yeah, I don’t, I don’t want to see what will potentially happen to them against the Trump Administration.”

The group gathered in front of the federal building where Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren addressed the crowd.

“Repealing healthcare, deporting immigrants, trashing the planet, that’s not where America needs to go and we will not stand for it,” Lofgren said.

San Jose city council member Sergio Jimenez marched as well. He came to the states as a three-year-old and became a citizen in 2008.

“I want to make sure my kids and other children and other families across the city have the same opportunities that I had,” Jimenez said. “I want them to see me and know that anything’s possible.”

The march and rally remained peaceful. One of many demonstrations expected across the Bay Area before President-elect Trump is sworn into office.