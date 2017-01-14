VIDEO: Rare bird sighting in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — Bay Area bird watchers are going crazy this weekend over the appearance of a bird that is extremely rare to California.

The Ross’s Gull was splashing around in the waters yesterday in Half Moon Bay, and loads of drivers seemed to recognize the rare Arctic bird.

In the video, several cars can be seen pulling to the side of the road to marvel and the gull that traveled here all the way from Siberia.

This is only the second known time in the history of California that this bird has traveled here.