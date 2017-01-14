VIDEO: Santa Rosa Police pursue stolen car, 2 arrested

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Two people are in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday morning in Santa Rosa.

Around 1:50 a.m., a Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on Santa Rosa Ave. when an officer saw the driver run a red light at Santa Rosa and Barham Avenues.

The officer then pulled over the car in the 500 block of Santa Rosa Ave.

A passenger tried getting out of the car, but an officer yelled at him to get back inside.

The man got back in the car, and identified himself to the officer.

When the officer began walking back to his patrol car, the driver sped off northbound on Santa Rosa Ave.

Santa Rosa Police Officers pursued the vehicle as it headed northbound travelling on numerous streets in the Burbank Gardens area and downtown area.

The Subaru eventually headed back southbound on Santa Rosa Avenue at speeds as high as 60 mph.

The Subaru spun out and stalled in the 900 block of Santa Rosa Ave., and police were able to take both the driver and passenger into custody.

Officers soon learned the Subaru had been reported stolen out of San Francisco on January 7th.

The driver of the Subaru was identified as Nelly Mejia, a 34-year-old San Francisco resident.

Mejia was booked into county jail on the following charges:

Felony theft of a motor vehicle

Felony evading

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

The passenger was identified as John Valdelomar a 49-year-old San Francisco resident.

Valdelomar was booked into county jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

False identification to a peace officer

An outstanding warrant for vehicle theft

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600.