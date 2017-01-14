Woman arrested for alleged drunk driving in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)—A woman was arrested in Santa Rosa Saturday morning for allegedly crashing her car while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a solo car crash at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the area of Sonoma Avenue and Hahman Drive.

When police arrived, they found a 2001 brown Honda Civic on the corner of the intersection. The car went into the curb and hit an electrical box and bushes.

Santa Rosa police and fire personnel responded to the crash. Power was knocked out in the area after the crash. The driver was being placed on a gurney when police arrived to the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

Police have identified the driver as 62-year-old Darla Anderson of Santa Rosa. Officers were able to get in touch with Anderson after she was taken to the hospital and believe she was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed Anderson was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol, according to police.

Police then arrested Anderson for allegedly driving under the influence. PG&E crews worked to bring back power to the neighborhood after the crash.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Lane of the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600.

Alleged Santa Rosa DUI crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Santa Rosa PD