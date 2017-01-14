YELP REPORT: Best Bay Area restaurants for special occassions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is home to some of the best food in the world, and most of us locals know where to get it for the right price. Every once in a while, however, there are those special occasions like anniversaries or milestone birthdays, when we’re willing to dine somewhere more expensive.

Today Yelp’s Community Director Kevin Blum stopped by to tell us the best places to go when the occasion calls for some splurging.

Saison in San Francisco ranks 27th out of 50 on the list of best restaurants in the entire world. However, the quality comes at a price. Blum explains that a dinner for two typically costs about $1,000, making it the most expensive restaurant in California, and second-most expensive all of the United States.

‘Yelpers’ have given Commis in Oakland a 4.5 star rating with 800 reviews. It costs $149 per person for an 8-course meal with the option of adding beverage pairing. Commis also has plenty of dishes catered toward the vegetarian diet.

If you’re looking for some fancy Greek cuisine, head to Dio Deka in Los Gatos. The place is located in a hotel so beautiful, one ‘Yelper’ says this is where he proposed.

