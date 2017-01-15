49ers interview Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable for head coach

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable rubs his hands during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014 in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable for their head coaching vacancy.

Team CEO Jed York met with Cable on Sunday as part of his search for replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

Cable coached a line that has struggled this season in Seattle, but has helped the Seahawks develop a strong running game his first five seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle was knocked out of the playoffs Saturday with a 36-20 loss to Atlanta.

Cable had a 17-27 record in two-plus seasons as head coach for the Raiders form 2008-10.

