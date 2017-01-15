Car crashes into rental cart in San Francisco

By Published:
generic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A car collided with a three-wheeled rental cart in San Francisco’s Mission District Sunday afternoon.

It happened on 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

A Toyota Corolla was driving along 24th street when it collided with a rental cart.

The two people inside the cart were ejected and have non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

San Francisco police are not sure if drinking was a factor in the crash at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s