Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting inside Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO (KRON)—-A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday morning for allegedly opening fire inside a home in Sacramento.

Officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a suspect with a firearm and causing a disturbance at a home on G Street around 1:58 a.m.

Police were able to find a suspect who had been restrained by a citizen.

The man had been identified as 23-year-old Kyle Rowland of Sacramento. Rowland was detained by officers without the use of force.

Two firearms were also found at the scene. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Officers found Rowland was at the home for a gathering earlier that day, but left and came back with a gun, according to police.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Crimes Division responded and are now handling the investigation.

Rowland was arrested and charged for attempted murder charges. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Sacramento police found that Rowland was a deputy with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.

The police department and the sheriff’s office are working together as the investigation continues.