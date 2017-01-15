Employee sexually assaulted during armed robbery, brothers arrested

SALINAS (BCN)—A man who allegedly robbed a Salinas Mexican restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday with his brother, also sexually assaulted a female employee during the robbery, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the El Jalisciense, located at 301 E. Alisal St., according to police.

Nearby officers witnessed the suspect vehicle fleeing the restaurant and were able to pull it over on West Laurel Drive, near U.S. Highway 101.

Officers identified the driver as 19-year-old Vincent Rodriguez and the passenger as 22-year-old Larry Rodriguez, both Salinas residents, police said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two firearms and cash, as well as other evidence connecting them the armed robbery.

Officers learned that during the robbery, the suspects ordered employees to hand over cash from the register and at least one employee was robbed of his personal items, according to police.

Additionally, Larry Rodriguez was identified as the same suspect who groped a female employee’s breast while demanding cash, police said.

Officers arrested Larry Rodriguez on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment, conspiracy, sexual assault and having a concealed weapon in a vehicle, according to jail records.

Vincent Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment, conspiracy, having a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

The brothers were booked into the Monterey County Jail.