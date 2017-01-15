Interim chief picked as permanent chief of Central Marin police

MARIN COUNTY (BCN)—The Central Marin Police Authority announced today that it has selected a new police chief.

Interim Police Chief Michael Norton will be appointed to the permanent position at a Police Council meeting next month, according to Central Marin Police Authority officials.

Norton was first appointed to interim chief back in August, after former Chief Todd Cusimano left the position to become the town manager of Corte Madera.

During Norton’s time in the interim position, the police’s Management Counsel has been evaluating his skills and leadership and were impressed, police said.

“The Police Council has been pleased with Michael Norton’s performance over the past several months and has expressed confidence in his ability to successfully manage the Central Marin Police Authority,” Police Council Chair Diane Furst said in a statement.

Norton, 42, is a native of San Anselmo and graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of California at San Diego.

Norton also holds a juris doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law and was admitted to California State Bar in 1999. He also graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police in 2016.

The Central Marin Police Authority serves the towns the Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo.

Norton will be appointed to the position during the Police Council meeting on Feb. 2, according to police.