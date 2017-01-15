Marin County residents threatened by telephone scam

MARIN (KRON) — A telephone scam involving fake arrest warrants is threatening residents of Marin County, officials said.

Residents are receiving phone calls from people telling them they have outstanding arrest warrants from traffic violations, according to officials in the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The callers are instructing victims to pay their “fines” using credit or debit cards, or with a prepaid card called Green Dot.

Officials say the culprits are intimidating and threatening residents over the phone, while demanding fines be paid immediately, officials said.

Similar telephone scams are occurring nationwide, and law enforcement officials are urging residents to be suspicious of any caller identifying themselves as government or law enforcement employees asking for money.

According to county officials, law enforcement employees do not call people demanding that fines be paid over the phone.

Any residents who receive suspicious phone calls are urged not to provide personal or financial information to the caller.

Information about protection against telephone or email scams can be obtained from the Federal Government Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force at http://www.stopfraud.gov, the National Consumer League at http://www.fraud.org, or the State of California Department of Justice Office of the Attorney General at http://www.oag.ca.gov.