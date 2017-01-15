Oakland volunteers expected to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Published:
MArtin-Luther-King

OAKLAND (KRON)—Thousands of people nationwide will participate in a day of service on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Fourteen projects are planned in Oakland and about 2,000 people are expected to participate.

Volunteers are expected to help out at the Lakeside Park Gardens at Lake Merritt, Morcom Rose Garden, the Fruitvale District and the Oakland Animal Shelter.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is sponsored Service for Peace and The Corporation for National and Community Service.

This has been an annual event in Oakland for the past sixteen years.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, water and sturdy shoes.

For more information, you can visit the Service for Peace website at www.eastbayvolunteers.org.

