Police seeking identity fraud suspect in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried buying more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Suisun City Walmart Saturday using a stolen debit card.

Around 10:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 1200 block of Potrero Circle, after a woman said her bank notified her of suspicious transactions that had been recently attempted to her debit card, according to police.

The victim then noticed that someone had broken into her car and stolen her debit card from inside, police said.

The card was used at the Walmart located at 350 Walters Road, and at the Flyers gas station at 200 Sunset Ave.

With help from Walmart’s loss prevention manager, officers were able to trace the transactions and obtain surveillance images of the suspect and the car he left in, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Suisun City police Officer Alexanderea Woody at (707) 421-7373. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.