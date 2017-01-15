Thousands support affordable healthcare outside SF city hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Thousands of people rallied outside of San Francisco City Hall Sunday afternoon to support the American Affordable Care Act which could be repealed by President-elect Donald Trump after he takes office next week.

Mayor Ed Lee, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Scott Wiener and others attended the rally.

It was all part of a national day of action in which rallies were held at the same time across the country including Los Angeles and Sacramento.

The National Nurses United also participated in the rally saying many Americans would not be able to have health care if the government gets rid of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid.

“On this day of action we are standing with our elders, our friends and family, along with many of our elected representatives to say no to the Republicans’ disastrous proposals,” National Nurses United Co-president Deborah Burger said in a statement.

In San Francisco, about 2,000 people cheered and held rainbow and American flags and signs that read “Don’t Make America Sick Again” and “Health Care For All.” Patients who survived cancer, strokes and other health difficulties are sharing stories on how they benefited from the mandated health insurance.

Pelosi says the rallies are the Democrats’ first stand against the dismantling efforts by Republicans in Congress who this week began the process of repealing it using a budget maneuver that requires a bare majority in the Senate.

Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Britt Waligorski, 31, and Mary Whitfield, 18, attend an Affordable Health Act rally on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2016, in Warren, Mich. Thousands of people showed up in freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan where Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Americans to resist Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, one of a number of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition. (AP Photo/Corey Williams) Lisa Bible is one of thousands supporters of the Affordable Care Act who turned out Sunday, Jan. 15, 2016, in Warren, Mich., to hear Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speak against Republican efforts to repeal the law. Bible has her health insurance through the law and worries that she may not be able to afford medical treatment if it's repealed. (AP Photo/Corey Williams) People wait for the start of a health care rally in Warren, Mich., north of Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Thousands of people endured freezing temperatures at the rally in Warren, where Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Americans to resist Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law. The rally was one of a number of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition to the repeal efforts. (AP Photo/Corey R. Williams) Hundreds of people attend a rally in support of the Affordable Care Act, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Portland City Hall, in Portland, Maine. Similar rallies took place around the country. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle) Hundreds of people attend a rally in support of the Affordable Care Act, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Portland City Hall, in Portland, Maine. Similar rallies took place around the country. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)