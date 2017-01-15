Thousands support affordable healthcare outside SF city hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Thousands of people rallied outside of San Francisco City Hall Sunday afternoon to support the American Affordable Care Act which could be repealed by President-elect Donald Trump after he takes office next week.
Mayor Ed Lee, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Scott Wiener and others attended the rally.
It was all part of a national day of action in which rallies were held at the same time across the country including Los Angeles and Sacramento.
The National Nurses United also participated in the rally saying many Americans would not be able to have health care if the government gets rid of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid.
“On this day of action we are standing with our elders, our friends and family, along with many of our elected representatives to say no to the Republicans’ disastrous proposals,” National Nurses United Co-president Deborah Burger said in a statement.
In San Francisco, about 2,000 people cheered and held rainbow and American flags and signs that read “Don’t Make America Sick Again” and “Health Care For All.” Patients who survived cancer, strokes and other health difficulties are sharing stories on how they benefited from the mandated health insurance.
Pelosi says the rallies are the Democrats’ first stand against the dismantling efforts by Republicans in Congress who this week began the process of repealing it using a budget maneuver that requires a bare majority in the Senate.
