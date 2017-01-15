VIDEO: 19-year-old survives deadly Mendocino County crash

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)—After a tragic car wreck that claimed the life of an East Bay woman, her friend’s survival story is just as amazing as the crash was horrible.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake spoke with the family of Natalie Griffin, the 19-year-old who kept herself alive in a rising river on a freezing night.

Natalie Griffin and Jenna Santos were friends and graduates from Castro Valley high school.

As part of winter break from college, the two went on a road trip up north on Tuesday and came back during the thick of Wednesday’s rainstorm.

Jenna Santos and Natalie Griffin had enjoyed a quick trip up in the Humboldt area Tuesday to visit Humboldt state where Santos attended.

Griffin’s parents had urged the friends to wait until Thursday to come back, because of the storm that rolled through Wednesday.

She assumed they did stay an extra night up there, until she got an early morning phone call from her daughter’s boyfriend.

“He had basically said, ‘I’m worried about Natalie. Is she home?’ I went to her room and she wasn’t in her bed,” said Griffin’s mother Midge Griffin. “So everything started rolling after that.”

It wasn’t until about three hours later that Midge Griffin was able to talk to her daughter on the phone and hear what happened.

“Then she slowly told me that there was an accident, and she didn’t think Jenna had made it,” Midge Griffin said.

The women had been driving back Wednesday and hydroplaned on Highway 101, spinning out and landing in Outlet Creek.

When the incoming water was up to their necks, Griffin saw the moonlight through the busted back window and told Santos to follow her through.

“Thank God she did it right when she did it,” said Griffin’s father Jon Griffin.

Santos never made it, and griffin had to grab onto overhanging tree branches to get out of the current.

She stayed there, soaked and freezing, for about twelve hours; until the water receded enough that she could get to the bank and find help.

“She said that she had been crying a lot during the night and asking Jenna to help her while she was pretty much hovering up in the tree,” Midge Griffin said.

The Griffin family was able to take Natalie home from the hospital that day, but their hearts ached for the Santos family.

The Griffins set up a Go Fund Me Page for Jenna’s final expenses and have already raised $10,000.

Natalie is still too shaken to speak on camera, but KRON4 talked to her in person and she looks well, considering what she endured.