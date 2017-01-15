VIDEO: Ghost Ship warehouse fire survivor recovering 6 weeks later

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Six weeks after the Ghost Ship Warehouse fire, one survivor who barely made it out alive is still recovering from his injuries at a burn center.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian met with the victim’s parents who have been at their son’s side ever since.

It was supposed to be a three day stay at St. Francis Hospital for Sam but in his parents words, it’s been a 6 week marathon from hell as they are still here waiting for him to be able to speak a full sentence again let alone walk.

Sam Maxwell sent an unusually alarming text message to his mom on December 2.

“It said, I’m alive I’m out and I had no idea what he was talking about,” said Sam’s mother Wendi Maxwell.

6weeks after the #GhostShip fire survivor Sam Maxwell is still in a hospital. Tonight at 8 his parents share ordeal pic.twitter.com/Vbfs4PkcX3 — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) January 16, 2017

The message was sent moments after he narrowly escaped the Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

She responded but he didn’t reply, so she took to Twitter for answers.

The 32-year-old now lies in a critical care unit at st. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco.

He was supposed to be there for 3 days, but six weeks later his parents are still commuting from almost two hours away in Stockton to visit their son.

Sam is recovering from a medical coma and complications from severe smoke inhalation.

“It’s terrible for a parent especially when they’ve got him in this coma and he’s lying there motionless with his eyes half open,” said Sam’s father William Maxwell.

Although many are trying to find someone to blame for a fire that claimed 36 lives and injured Sam, his parents say it’s tough to say who should be held accountable.

For now, a you caring page has been set up to help pay for the expenses of Sam’s recovery.

The Maxwell’s are also worried marginalized communities will be pushed out of their homes as we’ve seen with the Burnt Ramen warehouse in Richmond.