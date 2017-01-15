VIDEO: Nanny intentionally burns toddler with curling iron



Video courtesy of CNN

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A nanny is in custody in New York after the family she worked for says she deliberately burned a toddler with a hot curling iron.

When Angela Persaud and her husband noticed burns on their son Xander’s legs and fingers, the young boy told them the injuries came from a curling iron. Persaud and her husband checked the recording from their nanny cam and were furious at what they found.

“You see her with the curling iron,” Persaud told WABC. “She tests it to make sure it’s hot and then when he jumps because it burns him, she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hands a few times.”

Persaud called the police and officers arrested 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo. She now faces assault and child endangerment charges.

In court documents, officers say Nxumalo admitted to the horrific act.

“It was a long week and I was tired,” police say Nxumalo told them. “The child wouldn’t listen so I wanted to discipline him with the iron, so I burned him with it.”

Persaud confirms the nanny admitted to being frustrated with Xander and said the child hit her before the incident.

“Well, he’s going to be three, you know,” Persaud said. “There’s a reason why they call it the terrible two’s. They do that a lot.”

Xander was not seriously injured, but his family says the incident shook him up.