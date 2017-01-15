VIDEO: Police investigate Emeryville double shooting

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — Emeryville police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday night near a hotel and outdoor shopping mall.

Around 9:27 p.m., police responded to a report of the shooting in the area of Hyatt Place Hotel near Bay Street Mall.

When they arrived, officers found one victim on the corner of Christie Ave and Shellmound St.

The second victim was located inside a BevMo in the Powell Street Plaza.

The victims were together at the time of the shooting, and both sustained gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

A possible suspect vehicle was described as a white or silver four door sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police at (510) 596-3700.