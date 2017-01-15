VIDEO: Raiders expected to file papers for Vegas relocation

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders are expected to file an official application for relocation to Las Vegas within the next week, according to NFL.com.

After a 12-4 season in which the Raiders produced seven Pro Bowl candidates and a top ten offense statistically, the team is already facing post-season turmoil.

Quarterback Derek Carr is on a long, hard road to recovery, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is out the door, and owner Mark Davis seems to be stuck on Sin City.

Davis has already filed for trademarks for the phrase “Las Vegas Raiders.”

With the City of Oakland struggling to compete with the deals in place with Vegas politicians, the chances of keeping the Silver and Black are beginning to look slim.

The saving grace could be the NFL owners meeting that is set to take place this March.

Twenty-four out of the 32 owners have to approve the move in order for relocation to happen.