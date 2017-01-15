VIDEO: San Francisco jazz center hosting free event in honor of Martin Luther Kink Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A local center for jazz education is holding a free event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

SFJazz Center will host three separate programs in their building at 201 Franklin St. in San Francisco at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

Dr. King once gave a speech about the Importance of Jazz, and has referred to it as “triumphant music.”

The event will have several family-friendly activities, some of which directly incorporate the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday.

For the children, there will be what the center is calling an “instrument petting zoo.” This is where SFJazz’s star high school musicians show the younger kids how to use various instruments, and then give them the opportunity to try for themselves.

For kids in the seven to ten age group, there will be a digital sound lab, where they can mix different samples and hear Dr. King’s speech on the Importance of Jazz.

Of course, there will be lots of musical performances, and even a birthday card that people can sign for Dr. King.

