Body discovered on property near Berkeley High School

BERKELEY (BCN) — A property owner in Berkeley called police after finding a body at the property Saturday morning, according to police.

At about 10:15 a.m., officers received a report of a woman’s body found in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

The property is located directly across the street from Berkeley High School.

The woman appeared to be camping at the time of her death, according to Frankel.

She has not been identified pending the notification of her next of kin, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Police are looking into how the woman died, Frankel said.