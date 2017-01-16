File a claim on California milk and receive cash back

Carlos Mendoza, KRON4 Published:
Heather Donahue
In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, photo, Heather Donahue adds enzymes to a batch of milk that is in the process of becoming cheese at Balfour Farms, a small organic creamery in Pittsfield, Maine. Maines status as the state with the fastest-growing artisanal cheese industry is continuing into 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WISCONSIN (KRON) — People who may have purchased milk or any other dairy product in several states across the U.S. could potentially receive money due to a recent-settled class action lawsuit.

According to Bob Cropp of Expert Witness for Milk Producers, if people have purchased milk or dairy product between the years of 2003 to 2010 may receive compensation. This is due to a settled $52 million dollar lawsuit that accused the Herd Retirement Program, who conspired to kill cows to keep prices high.

Cropp said the program was supposed to reduce milk supply and stabilize prices, but results turned out differently.

“It was a nice way for them to exit out of the dairy business if they decided to do that. My take is the impact on the actual milk price for the consumer, pretty minimal,” Cropp said.

Nearly 3,000 farms were bought out, and more than 500,000 cows were slaughtered within a seven year time frame.

Now this lawsuit is going to be able to put money back into the consumers’ pockets.

If you purchased milk or dairy products within these states you may be eligible for compensation.

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Kansas
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • Oregon
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia
  • Washington D.C.

If you wish to learn how to file a claim and be eligible for money just click here.

