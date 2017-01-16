SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Friday, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee announced the launch of a new campaign aimed at promoting support for immigrants in San Francisco, city officials said.

Mayor Lee, along with the Human Rights Commission and the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigration Affairs, said the Equity and Immigration Services Campaign is a multi-pronged effort to continue support for immigration legal services.

“San Francisco is a sanctuary city and will not waiver in its commitment to protect the rights of all its residents,” Lee said.

As part of Lee’s ongoing strategy to protect the rights of San Francisco’s immigrant communities, city departments will partner with community organizations to expand education and outreach, provide multilingual legal services and full scope representation for detained and non-detained clients.

According to city officials, the strategy will also offer fee-waiver and loan assistance for mixed-status families and individuals seeking naturalization.