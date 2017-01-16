Three dogs die in a Belmont house fire

BELMONT (KRON) — Three dogs died and one person injured after a house erupted in flames in the town of Belmont, Calif. Monday morning.

Fire and police units responded to the blaze at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the 3900 block of Christian Drive. Crews discovered a 47-year-old male victim outside of the home who suffered smoke inhalation after a failed attempt to rescue the animals, according to Belmont police.

Crews treated the victim on scene and was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, the dogs perished inside the home and the resident was unable to rescue them due to a large amount of smoke and flames.

Belmont police and fire crews received aid from San Mateo, Foster City and Cal Fire crews and were able to extinguished the flames within 30 minutes.

The cause of the structure fire is under investigation, but after a preliminary investigation crews learned the resident left the home earlier in the morning to go to the store. After returning home, the homeowner discovered the home ablaze.

Crews said no other injuries were reported.

