Tips to protect yourself from meningitis



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cases of meningitis are on the rise in the Bay Area leaving residents concerned on what steps to take to protect yourself from the deadly virus.

On Jan. 13, 2017 Marin resident 48-year-old Sevin Philips died from the virus. 53-year-old Laura Robson who was found dead inside of a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency bus may have died from the virus as well, making it the possible second case in the Bay Area.

According to Marin County’s Public Health Officer, Philips may have potentially received the virus through a class at SoulCycle in Larkspur.

It is unclear if Robson may have died from the virus.

According to website WebMD here are some tips that can help prevent your children from contracting the disease.

Don’t share food, glasses, water bottles, or eating utensils.

Don’t share tissues or towels.

Don’t share lip gloss or lipstick.

Wash hands often with soap and water.

Eating a well-balanced diet, rich in vegetables and fruits

Getting enough sleep

Exercising regularly

Avoiding cigarettes, drugs, and alcohol