Video: 53-year-old woman discovered dead in SF bus, possible meningitis case

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 53-year-old woman was discovered dead on a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Bus on Monday, and may have died from the disease meningitis.

Laura Rodgers, was discovered on the SF Muni Bus at the end of it’s route in Daly City, and a preliminary autopsy suggested Rogers may have had a fatal case of meningitis, according to brother David Robson.

David Robson spoke with KRON4’s Terisa Estacio, and Robson said Laura recently had shoulder surgery at San Francisco General Hospital, Laura admitted to not feeling well.

Last Friday, 48-year-old Sevin Philips of San Rafael died of the deadly disease, and health officials had to contact at least 300 people who trained in the same SoulCycle facility in Marin County as a precaution.

Robson’s family was notified by the San Mateo County Health Department and were told to get checked out at a hospital and go on antibiotics immediately.

It is unclear as to how Robson contracted the disease, and weather she got it from the bus.

A Muni spokesperson said, no employee’s have been contacted or made aware of a possible meningitis case.

Health officials announced the lab test results of Robson’s case would be revealed soon.