

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of many Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Bay Area this morning took place in the form of a train arrival and march in San Francisco.

A Caltrain departed from San Jose around 9:45 a.m. this morning, making its way to San Francisco.

The “celebration train” picked up passengers along the way, stopping in Palo Alto and San Mateo.

When the crowd arrived in San Francisco, the group marched to Yerba Buena Gardens on Howard Street.

The group was heard chanting “I am you, you are me, we are strength and unity,” during their walk in memory of Dr. King’s famous Selma march in 1965.