Video: Bay Area Trump supporters plan to attend Trump inauguration

Carlos Mendoza, Dan Kerman, KRON4 Published:
President-elect Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States when he takes the oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP file)
President-elect Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States when he takes the oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP file)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Despite many objections from Bay Area residents on the inauguration for president elect Donald Trump, there are several families who intend to show at Washington D.C. for the big day.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman spoke with Stanford physician Vanila Singh, who is a Donald Trump supporter and plans to attend the president elects inauguration.

Singh has been very vocal of her support for Trump, even though the majority of her friends are Democratic. Singh prefers Trump over any other candidate, because she admires Trump’s direct approach on topics.

Singh also believes that Trump will bring back many job opportunities to the U.S.

Singh along with her family will head out to the inauguration on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and she was invited by a Texas congressman whom she advised overhauling Obamacare.

Many Bay Area residents will be protesting president elect Donald Trumps special day at San Francisco’s Civic Center.

According to Singh, this will be a great civics lesson for her children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s