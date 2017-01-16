Video: Bay Area Trump supporters plan to attend Trump inauguration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Despite many objections from Bay Area residents on the inauguration for president elect Donald Trump, there are several families who intend to show at Washington D.C. for the big day.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman spoke with Stanford physician Vanila Singh, who is a Donald Trump supporter and plans to attend the president elects inauguration.

Singh has been very vocal of her support for Trump, even though the majority of her friends are Democratic. Singh prefers Trump over any other candidate, because she admires Trump’s direct approach on topics.

Singh also believes that Trump will bring back many job opportunities to the U.S.

Singh along with her family will head out to the inauguration on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and she was invited by a Texas congressman whom she advised overhauling Obamacare.

Many Bay Area residents will be protesting president elect Donald Trumps special day at San Francisco’s Civic Center.

According to Singh, this will be a great civics lesson for her children.