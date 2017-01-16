Video: CHP and Caltrans crews pump water from flooded Highway 37

MARIN (KRON) — Parts of Highway 37 are still getting pumped, Monday afternoon after a massive rainstorm caused the lanes to get flooded in Marin County.

According to California Highway Patrol, Caltrans District 4 continued to pump water as soon as possible but fail after lanes flooded when pumps are shut down. Officials said the lanes were filled with water within 15 minutes of stopping.

Within the last week the Bay Area was struck with a massive storm that caused flooded roadways, fallen tree’s, car accidents and power outages.

CHP officers said Caltrans head quarters are doing all they can to have the road permanently reopened.