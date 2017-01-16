POLK COUNTY, FL (WCMH) — It looks like something you might see in the Blockbuster hit “Jurassic Park,” but a dinosaur sized gator roaming in a Florida park isn’t Hollywood magic… it’s for real.

Kim Joiner recorded video of the massive reptile at the Polk Nature Discovery Center. Since posting it on Facebook, the video has racked up tens of thousands of views.

Joiner told NBC affiliate WFLA she just happened to be there and videotaped the gator as it strolled by.

“Very exciting to see,” she said, adding that she was in the right place at the right time.

She and other people at the preserve saw the gator headed their way and everyone pulled out their cell phones to record it. Joiner said the gators at the preserve cross the berms to go from one marsh to the other.

Many on social media couldn’t believe the Godzilla-like size of the alligator, which is estimated to be somewhere between 14 and 16 feet long.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first of its kind to be spotted in Florida. Back in May of 2016, another giant gator was seen strolling along a golf course. Wildlife experts believed that one was about 15-feet long.