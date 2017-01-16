VIDEO: Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee to boycott Trump inauguration

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee announced Thursday that she will boycott the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

Lee expresses that inaugurations are meant to be times of celebration. However, with this passing of the torch, she sees no cause for a joyous occasion.

The following is an excerpt from her statement on the boycott:

Donald Trump ran one of the most divisive and prejudiced campaigns in modern history. He began his campaign by insulting Mexican immigrants, pledging to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and then spent a year and a half denigrating communities of color and normalizing bigotry. He called women ‘pigs’, stoked Islamophobia, and attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled reporter and appealed to people’s worst instincts. I cannot in good conscience attend an inauguration that would celebrate this divisive approach to governance.”

Today, KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun spoke to the Congresswoman. He inquired if she believes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would approve of her decision.

Lee says she thought long and hard about that, and that she has “a duty and responsibility to call it like it is, and that has nothing to do with respecting the office of the presidency.”

Lee is not alone in her beliefs. She is one of at least 31 Democrats planning on boycotting the inauguration.