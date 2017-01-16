Weather Alert: Here comes the rain again

Published:
Pedestrians walk with umbrellas as they cross an intersection in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Days of back-to-back storms have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada, flooding homes, roads and vineyards.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(KRON) A few days of beautiful Bay Area weather will give way to rain starting Wednesday.

A series of storms will sweep across Northern California but flooding is less likely than last week since the storms are not packing the same punch.

KRON4’S Weather Center has a 7 day forecast and an hour by hour break down.

The first storm hits Wednesday into Thursday. The second storm is Friday into Saturday. The third storm is Sunday into Monday.

Storm number one will bring periods of heavy rain to the North Bay and Coastal mountains. The North Bay will get 3 to 6 inches of rain in the combined storms.

The Santa Cruz Mountains could see 5 to 7 inches of rain during the same time span.

