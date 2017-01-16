Wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen arrested in San Francisco

KRON — Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said.

Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, Danner said.

She is facing charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in the case of the worst mass shooting in American history.

Salman has told investigators in the past that she tried to stop her husband from committing the attack.

49 people were killed at the pulse nightclub in June of last year.

BREAKING: US official says wife of Orlando shooter has been arrested for obstruction. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2017

Please stay with KRON4 news on air, online, and on our mobile for updates on this developing story.

CNN contributed to this article.