Zebra found dead and skinned near Hearst Castle

Associated Press Published:
ZEBRA-tenn-121313

SAN SIMEON, Calif. (AP) – A zebra from a herd that roams the ranch around Hearst Castle was found dead and partly skinned on a beach on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department says the zebra died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected. Officials had no explanation for the skinning.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Paul says the zebra had washed down Pico Creek from Hearst Ranch to a rocky section of beach where it was found Saturday.

Paul says the zebras are the private property of the ranch, which can decide whether to launch an investigation and has opted not to.

Over 100 zebras roam the ranch. They are descendants of zebras brought to the estate of William Randolph Hearst in 1923 as part of the publisher’s private zoo.

