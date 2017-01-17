2 Pasadena teens home alone when neighbor breaks in

PASADENA (KRON) — Two southern California teens are safe after a neighbor broke into their house while they were home alone Saturday.

The intruder smashed a bedroom window and climbed into the house, according to one of the teens, Alvarado Martinez.

Martinez’s sister was in the bathroom when the man broke in, according to Martinez, who told her to stay put while he ran outside and called their parents.

The intruder kicked in the door of the bathroom where his sister was located, ransacked the house, then left without taking anything, Martinez said.

Martinez’s father and older brother rushed home and were able to detain the intruder until Pasadena Police arrived, Martinez said.

Police identified the man as 36 year-old Carlos Casares.

Matrinez’s mother said she will never leave the two at home alone again.

“I don’t feel safe leaving them in the house if a grown up is not here,” Elvia Martinez said.

Casares was released on bail.

The Martinez family said they plan to get a restraining order against Casares.

CNN contributed to this report.