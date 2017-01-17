ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The 510 area code, known to represent major portions of the East Bay, will no longer be given out to residents living in the area.

The public utilities commission expects that available numbers in the 510 area code will be exhausted in the near future–by June 2019.

So on Tuesday, they held a meeting to discuss the new three-digit number, though they have not said what it would be. And they are assuring those worried about their numbers changing that no one with an existing number will be affected.

Instead, anyone requesting a new number in the region will be given the new area code once it has approved.

Officials plan to add a new area code to the 510 service area by December of this year.

The 510 area code consists of portions of western Alameda and Contra Costa counties, including the cities of Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Emeryville, Fremont, Hayward, Hercules, Newark, Oakland, Piedmont, Pinole, Richmond, San Leandro, San Pablo and Union City.

The commission has not yet said what the new area code would be.

The 510 area code was itself split from the 415 area code in 1991 and the 925 area was created from the 510 area in 1998.

Bay City News contributed to this report.