A home intruder arrested in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested after prowling around a neighborhood.

South San Francisco Police received a report that a suspicious person was lurking around her neighbor’s home on Monday.

Police arrived at the home around 8 a.m. on the 500 block of Orange Avenue, police said.

Officers went toward the back of the home where they found the man climbing out a broken window on the first floor, according to South San Francisco Police.

The man was carrying a duffel bag containing items from inside the home, police said.

No one was inside the home at the time of the burglary, according to police.

Police identified the man as 21 year-old Anthony Jamel Patchell of San Francisco.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail and is facing charges of suspicion of burglary and possession of burglary tools.