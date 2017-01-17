Brothers robbed at gunpoint at Fremont high school

FREMONT (KRON) — Last week a pair of brothers were robbed at gunpoint at a Fremont high school, according to police.

The robbery happened around 8:12 p.m. on Thursday on the basketball court at Irvington High School at 41800 Blacow Road.

The suspect stole their wallets and fled toward Grimmer Boulevard, police said.

Officers were on the scene within two minutes, and searched for the suspect until almost 10:00 p.m.

During the search, officers recovered the victim’s wallets, but didn’t find the suspect.

Police say there were a lot of students on campus during the robbery and subsequent search. The officers stayed with them until their parents arrived.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Filipino man, about 21 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, gray hoodie, dark jeans, and was armed with a handgun, police said.