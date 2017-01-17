Elderly driver hospitalizes three in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 92 year-old woman collided with three people on Friday sending them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened in San Francisco’s Lake Shore neighborhood around 6 p.m., according to police.

The elderly woman was traveling west on Ocean Avenue at Sylvan Drive when she collided with a 70 year-old woman, a 7 year-old boy and a 2 year-old boy, police said.

The victims were hit crossing at an uncontrolled intersection, according to San Francisco Police.

The San Francisco Police Department has not released any information on the condition of the three.