Elderly driver hospitalizes three in San Francisco

By Published:
generic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 92 year-old woman collided with three people on Friday sending them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened in San Francisco’s Lake Shore neighborhood around 6 p.m., according to police.

The elderly woman was traveling west on Ocean Avenue at Sylvan Drive when she collided with a 70 year-old woman, a 7 year-old boy and a 2 year-old boy, police said.

The victims were hit crossing at an uncontrolled intersection, according to San Francisco Police.

The San Francisco Police Department has not released any information on the condition of the three.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s