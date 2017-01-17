‘Equipment problem’ causing system-wide BART delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An equipment problem is causing major BART delays in all directions this morning, according to BART officials.

There is something wrong with the track at the Embarcadero station, officials said.

The delay was first reported at San Francisco stations only.

However, now the entire system is experiencing at least 15-minute delays.

There is no word on when trains will return to normal operating times.

This is the second time in five days that BART has had major issues with delays.

Last Friday, the entire system was held up 30 minutes for most of the morning commute hours.