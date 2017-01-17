Highway 37 reopens after 6-day flood closure

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After six days of closure, Highway 37 is finally reopened to traffic, according to California Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes were closed for almost a week after last week’s storm caused major flooding of the highway.

The reopening is great news for commuters, who were severely impacted by the closure.

The detours around the busy highway caused horrendous clogging of surrounding side streets through town.

KRON4 talked to a golf course employee who lives in Novato.

He said that while Highway 37 was closed, his  commute time was tripled.

