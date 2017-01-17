SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and at least 14 of them are California representatives, according to CNN.

The boycott comes particularly after revelations of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election and his rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis.

Some members have said they will be protesting in Washington and in their districts instead. No senators have yet said they are boycotting.

Here’s a list of California Democrats who have publicly said they won’t be at Friday’s ceremony:

Rep. Barbara Lee

Lee said she’ll spend the day “preparing for resistance.”

“Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party. On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance,” she said Thursday in a statement.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard

“I thought long and hard about attending the Inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party. However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the Inauguration,” Roybal-Allard said in a statement Sunday.

Rep. Mark Takano

“‘All talk, no action.’ I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration,” Takano tweeted Saturday.

Rep. Ted Lieu

“For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis,” Lieu said in a statement released by his office.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

“It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017,” the California lawmaker tweeted Friday.

Rep. Judy Chu

“After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration,” Chu tweeted this weekend.

Rep. Jared Huffman

“I have decided that instead of attending the inaugural ceremonies in Washington this month, I’ll spend time in California with my constituents making a positive difference in our community,” he wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “From helping to build homes for local families to pitching in on cleaning up flood debris to welcoming new US citizens at a naturalization ceremony — it will be an action-packed couple of days. Stay tuned here for more details.”

Rep. Maxine Waters

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn’t waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017

Rep. Karen Bass

The lawmaker decided not to attend after conducting a Twitter poll on whether her constituents wanted her to attend.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren

“I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I’m not in the mood to celebrate that fact,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Grace Napolitano

The lawmaker will not be present, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Raul Ruiz

“A real president doesn’t attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz told the Desert Sun. “A real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him. A real president doesn’t use the office to make millions more for his own wealth or his family’s wealth.”

Rep. Tony Cárdenas

“After serious consideration, I have decided that I will not stand with Donald Trump during his ceremonial inauguration,” Cárdenas said in a statement. “He has been consistent in his words and actions — he has disrespected countless Americans — women, civil rights leaders, Hispanics, people with disabilities, Muslims, gold star families, African Americans, POWs and more. I feel this decision best represents my family, constituents and country.”

Rep. Juan Vargas

I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 17, 2017