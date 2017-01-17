PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma police are looking for a man who asked a teenager to “get in” his car at the River Plaza Shopping Center in Petaluma, according to police.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 5:55 p.m. A Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s pulled alongside a 13-year-old walking through the parking lot of the shopping center.

He then asked the victim to “get in” the car, police said.

The teenager ran away from the scene and told police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 1990s Champagne-colored Honda four-sedan.

Police searched the area for the car and were not able to locate it.