Meningitis did not cause death of woman found on Muni

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday morning test results came back negative for a woman who was believed to have died from meningitis in the Bay Area.

53-year-old Laura Robson was found dead on a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Bus on Monday.

A preliminary autopsy suggested Robson may have had a fatal case of meningitis, according to brother David Robson.

Fortunately, further lab test revealed that meningitis was not what caused Robson’s death.

Today the San Mateo Coroner reported that test results came back negative for the disease. Her actual cause of death has not yet been released.

This came on the heels of a meningitis death in Marin County last Friday.

48-year-old Sevin Philips of San Rafael died of the deadly disease, and health officials had to contact at least 300 people who trained in the same SoulCycle facility as a precaution.

