Milpitas: Overturned truck leaks gas on highway, traffic delays continue

MILPITAS (KRON) — An overturned truck on westbound Highway 237 in Milpitas was leaking gas early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Zanker Rd.

At one point, the driver was stuck inside the truck.

The accident is still causing major traffic delays, starting from Interstate 880.

Crews are on sight working to keep clear the road and keep the public safe.

