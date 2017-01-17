MILPITAS (KRON) — An overturned truck on westbound Highway 237 in Milpitas was leaking gas early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Zanker Rd.

At one point, the driver was stuck inside the truck.

The accident is still causing major traffic delays, starting from Interstate 880.

Crews are on sight working to keep clear the road and keep the public safe.

Our first major crash of the morning. Milpitas WB 237 at Zanker. Overturned truck leaking gas. Slow from 880 pic.twitter.com/Y4SCmpg8iX — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 17, 2017