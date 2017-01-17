Pacifica storm damage repairs

(KRON) A sinkhole near Esplande Avenue in Pacifica keeps growing despite the constant pouring of concrete to close the hole.

The sinkhole is the size of two and a half city buses stacked on top of each other.

KRON4 News has learned the five week operation to fill in the sinkhole is to wrap up Tuesday afternoon but the beach access stairwell is to remain closed until additional repairs can be done to it.

Right next to the sinkhole is a condemned apartment building that will be demolished since the cliff that it sits on is crumbling into the Pacific Ocean.

Environmental cleanup crews are stripping 310 Esplande Avenue of harmful contaminants like lead and asbestos.

There is no date set for the demolition.